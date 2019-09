These match action photos from the 1992/93 season have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. They are in chronological order and this part focuses on European Cup action and Premier League games from October 1992 through to the end of January 1993. It's worth checking out for the kits alone! MORE UNSEEN LEEDS UNITED PHOTOS: Galleries from 1986/87 through to 1991/92

1. Leeds United 2 Coventry City 2, October 1992 We pick up the pace at Elland Road as Chris Fairclough heads home against the Sky Blues. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Leeds United 1 Glasgow Rangers 2, November 1992 Action from the 'Battle of Britain' as Eric Cantona fires home a consolation against Glasgow Rangers in the European Cup second round, second leg. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Manchester City 4 Leeds United 0, November 1992 Rod Wallace stoops to shoot but Tony Coton is equal to the task and a miserable week for the Whites was completed at Maine Road. Gary Longbottom jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Manchester City 4 Leeds United 0. November 1992 City captain Keith Curle hurriedly clears the penalty area as Chris Fairclough steams in. Gary Longbottom jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more