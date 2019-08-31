Angus Kinnear reveals late Leeds United fan's 'amazing' heart-warming gesture

A lifelong Leeds United supporter has left his house to the club after his passing.

The club's managing director has revealed Nicholas Davison's gesture in his programme notes for today's Elland Road game against Swansea City.

"We know the loyalty and commitment of our whole fan-base is unparallelled - but this week one fan deserves special recognition," wrote Kinnear.

"The late Nicholas Davison, a lifelong supporter, kindly bequeathed his house to the club on his passing."

Leeds will direct the proceeds from the house to fund their work in the community.

Kinnear added: "The proceeds from this amazing gesture will be used to help support the club's community activities and legacy project in our centenary year."

Kinnear also used his programme notes to express his gratitude to the club's fanbase for their support in midweek, when Elland Road was packed out for a Carabao Cup second round tie against Stoke City.

"The highlight of the cup game was the fantastic crowd, of over 30,000, which was not only comfortably the largest of the round but also almost double the attendance we attracted for the same round two years ago.

"The magnitude of this support is overwhelming, but more important is the collective patience, belief and positivity that now dominates Elland Road.

"If we are to achieve anything this season I know that maintaining this will be the critical factor."