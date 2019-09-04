Angus Kinnear: Leeds United 'very close' to agreeing new deal for midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United are 'very close' to agreeing a new deal with midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Leeds, the club's managing director echoed the confidence of the player's agent Kevin Sharp who last week said the situation was 'very promising.'

Kinnear said he felt they'd be able to get the deal done soon on what is a 'deserved' new contract for the 23-year-old homegrown talent.

"He deserves a new contract, he's at the very heart of what we want to achieve, both as a player and a personality," said the MD.

"He's a local lad and he understands exactly what it means to play for Leeds United.

"We've had very constructive conversations with Kalvin and his agent and I think we're very close.

"I think it'll be soon."

Kinnear reiterated the praise he gave Phillips earlier in the summer, for not taking his eye off his job during a period of intense speculation, when bids and interest from Premier League clubs threatened to prise him from Elland Road, and while these latest negotiations have been taking place.

"Credit to Kalvin is that he hasn't let this discussion influence him or distract him in any way, and I think he knew we would be good to [our] word and give him the right offer and he couldn't be more focused or committed," he said.

The current international break is a chance for Phillips to recover from a knock sustained during last Saturday's game against Swansea City.

He limped through periods of the game but made it clear he was fine to continue and lasted the full 90 minutes.