Angus Kinnear interview - part three: Andrea Radrizzani's commitment to Leeds United and rumours of Qatari investment

Andrea Radrizzani remains committed to the ‘five-year plan’ at Leeds United and would still welcome investment in the club from elsewhere.

Whites managing director Angus Kinnear says the owner’s commitment can be seen the growth of the club’s wage bill.

It’s the investment in staff and player wages that has taken Leeds ‘to the limits’ of the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability rules, according to the MD.

READ: Angus Kinnear interview - part one: How the Whites won the race for Nketiah

“The owner continues, across last season, to finance the club,” he said.

“The simplest way to explain it is that he has financed the club right to the limits of P&S.

“I think this is one of things it’s difficult for supporters to understand, but if an investor came in at the moment and gave us £100m we can’t spend a penny more on players because we’re at that threshold.

“He’s never shied away from the requirement to invest in the team, the reason we’re pushing the limits of P&S is because of Andrea’s investment in the wage bill; it has grown two and a half times from the wage bill he inherited.

“That’s been essential to keep players we think can get us up."

READ: Angus Kinnear interview - part two: Leeds United's three-fold summer strategy

One of the players Leeds appear to have done well to keep, despite bids and serious interest from Premier League clubs, is Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder was a target for Aston Villa and Sheffield United but is still a Whites player after the transfer deadline.

That, and the presence at Elland Road of Helder Costa, is - for Kinnear - further proof of Radrizzani's commitment to the cause

"If you want further evidence of Andrea's commitment it's firstly the decision to keep Kalvin Phillips," said Kinnear.

"I'm fairly confident in saying I don't think there's any other club in the Championship that has turned down offers over £20m for one player this season, I think everybody else has accepted those offers.

"We turned it down.

"Simultaneously, I don't think anyone has made a bigger signing from a financial commitment perspective than Helder Costa.

"That's a loan but it converts to a permanent deal and that will be the single biggest inbound Championship deal this season.

Rumours of Qatari interest have lingered throughout the summer, bringing into question how long Radrizzani will remain Whites owner.

But Kinnear says the Italian media mogul is here to stay, even if he is open to partnering with investors who can help take Leeds forward.

“Andrea remains committed for the long term,” he said.

“We’ve always had a five year plan, we’re two years into it, we talk about the remaining three years.

“There’s always on-going talk about further investment and he’s been very transparent about that from day one and said he would never turn down the opportunity to make the club stronger and if he can find a partner, find investment to make the club stronger then he’ll take it because he’s not in it for personal gain, he’s in it to make the club successful.

"When these rumours persist about other investment, do we talk to people? Yes we talk to people.

“We’ve built Leeds United over the last two years into a very attractive investible proposition, we’ve shown we can have some great success on the pitch, drive revenues, very interesting property development, bringing the training ground back into the city centre, so we’re not surprised we’re getting interest from serious groups who want to come on the journey with us.”