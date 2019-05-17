Andrea Radrizzani sends defiant message to Leeds United fans after play-off heartbreak

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani says the club "will be back stronger" following the Whites play-off heartbreak at the hands of Derby County.

United saw their season come to an end at Elland Road on Wednesday evening with a 4-2 defeat to the Rams.

The victory saw Frank Lampard's side progress into the Championship play-off final on aggregate following the two-legged semi-final clash, where they will now take on Aston Villa at Wembley on May 27.

Leeds now have a summer of reflection before preparing for a sixteenth term outside of England's top flight.

United are set to offer head coach Marcelo Bielsa a new deal to stay in West Yorkshire with the two parties set for talks over his future in the coming weeks.

Radrizzani, though, sent a clear message to United's supporters following the difficult end to the campaign, tweeting: "We don’t stop to believe!

"We work harder to build a modern and successful club. #MOT (Marching On Together)

"Thank for the amazing support to the fans and thank to players, coaches, management and everyone involved at the club for the commitment shown all season.

"We will be back stronger."