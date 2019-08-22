Adam Forshaw talks new role, Marcelo Bielsa and answering a thousand people - when will you score for Leeds United?

It’s been quite a while since midfielder Adam Forshaw got his name on the scoresheet.

One thousand, two hundred and twenty eight days to be exact since bagging a last-minute winner for Middlesbrough at home to Reading on Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

Goals, though, are definitely in his locker with 11 arriving in two full seasons with Brentford including eight in League One in 2013-14.

From Forshaw, Leeds United are yet to see one, though it’s not for the want of trying. Nor is it any great secret.

Forshaw, though, insists it is the team’s progress that matters most, even if there is no denying the satisfaction that will arrive come his first goal for Leeds.

Now in his second full season for United having signed from Middlesbrough in January 2018, previously deep lying central midfielder Forshaw has been thriving upon something of a more advanced role under head coach Marcelo Bielsa of late.

Not quite Patrick Bamford or Eddie Nketiah-advanced, but in front of Kalvin Phillips and only just behind Mateusz Klich and it was Forshaw who laid on Bamford’s opening goal in

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic on a plate.

In what was his 47th outing for Leeds, the Liverpudlian connected perfectly with a Jack Harrison cross – thumping a header goalwards only to see the effort smack the post and fly across the box.

Bamford could not miss and didn’t and the wait for Forshaw’s first goal for the Whites went on.

But more importantly United were on their way to victory and that, says Forshaw, will always be what matters most, even if there is no hiding the desire to finally and deservedly make the scoresheet for Leeds.

Forshaw smiled: “It’s everything anyone says to me when they see me in the street at the moment – are you going to score that goal or what?

“I want it to be a part of my game but it’s not the be all and end all.

“Honestly, genuinely, I was so pleased that it fell to Pat on the weekend and he put it away.

“You always want your no 9 scoring goals.

“Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t have minded it going in myself but that’s the truth, I am a team player and at the end of the day we won the game so it’s not about me scoring a goal.

“It’s just the way that we play now.

“With Kalvin behind me and Klichy slightly in front of me it’s more my job to just chip in both sides, help defensively and help get in the box and try and create and score goals.

“It’s something that I am trying to work on and hopefully it will come sooner rather than later!”

Forshaw again threatened in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to his former side Brentford in which it was ultimately left to new Arsenal loanee and England under-21s striker Nketiah to score the only goal of the game.

Forshaw, though, again proved a key cog in the winning United machine with the midfielder now hoping for an injury free season in his second full campaign at Leeds.

Asked if he had done anything differently over the summer that had led to his seemingly improved performances so far this term, Forshaw said: “I don’t think I was any different in my pre-season last season.

“I got a bad injury just at the end of pre-season last season and if anything I was probably slightly fitter then.

“I just had a real stop start season, I had a few injuries and unfortunately I got a knee injury throughout the season so I am just looking for that continuity, trying to improve as much as a I can.

“I’m still a good age, I wouldn’t see myself as old so I’m just always trying to improve.

“I feel like I work really hard through the week and hopefully it’s paying off.”

Still only 27 and celebrating his 28th birthday on October 8, the midfielder very much has time on his side – though a season and a half under Bielsa has already triggered thoughts about what might lie in store after his playing career.

“I’m learning so much, I have always said it,” said Forshaw, reflecting on life at Leeds under Bielsa. He makes me actually feel like I want to be a manager when I finish because he has widened my horizons massively.

“Just everything day to day, the standards, the professionalism, even into the coaching methods day to day and then you see it come to fruition on a Saturday so I am loving it.”

Now he’d just love a goal; a win first and foremost – though a Forshaw goal would also do very nicely indeed.

And if you see him, don’t ask.

“I must have had about a thousand people ask me about it now!” laughed Forshaw.

“It’s getting built up and built up but the main thing is that I can keep helping the team.

“The bigger picture is honestly that we got three points against Brentford and for that I’m glad.”