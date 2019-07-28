Adam Forshaw sizes up remaining pre-season plans for Leeds United after beneficial Cagliari Calcio trip

MIDFIELDER Adam Forshaw said Leeds United left Sardinia a happy camp but one grateful for a brief rest after a 1-1 draw in stifling heat with Cagliari Calcio.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites brought the curtain down on their pre-season friendlies with Saturday evening's clash at Sardegna Arena played in temperatures of near 30 degrees centigrade.

The contest came just five days after Leeds landed back in England following a week's tour of Australia which involved clashes against Manchester United and New Sydney Wanderers.

Forshaw admitted he was now looking forward to two days of rest as he prepared to board the plane back to Leeds with the midfielder drawing on plenty of positives from the Cagliari draw in which the Whites lines up in a 3-3-1-3.

Leeds are now just seven days away from the start of their new Championship campaign which will begin on Sunday at Bristol City.

"It was hot, and good to get the 90 minutes ahead of the final week leading into the season," said Forshaw.

"We have come through it with no injuries and everybody is happy.

"We have mixed it with a good side, a different side that pose different threats.

"We played a different formation so that's something we can work on and going into the season it's definitely confident."

Assessing what would be next on the agenda in the build-up to Sunday's season opener at Ashton Gate, Forshaw admitted: "We have done a lot of travelling.

"We are a little bit tired still from travelling from Australia so it's just getting back into the swing of it.

"We have had a tough game in Sardinia in quite a humid setting so I think a couple of days off now and a good week before Sunday."