Adam Forshaw says Leeds United team-mate is 'absolutely flying' ahead of Nottingham Forest test

MIDFIELDER Adam Forshaw says Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is "absolutely flying" after a full summer of training and season opening goal at Bristol City.

Bamford joined the Whites for £7m from Middlesbrough on the last day of July last summer but the forward's first season at Leeds was disrupted by two separate knee ligament injuries which forced the striker to miss a total of 22 league games.

Bamford, though, returned from the second injury in February with the forward having now benefited from a full pre-season and the 25-year-old capped a strong display in United's first game of the new Championship season at Bristol City with a headed goal in a 3-1 victory.

Bamford is now setting his sights on Saturday lunch-time's visitors Nottingham Forest - the club with whom the striker began his career with.

"He was brilliant, absolutely brilliant," said Forshaw of Bamford's display at Bristol City.

"He has shown every side of his game, strong, running the channels, clever when it went to him, got a goal and he's flying.

"I was chatting to him on Wednesday and he's absolutely flying. He feels strong, he feels fit and I think you have probably seen a lot of that on Sunday."