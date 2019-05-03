Adam Forshaw reveals the one positive from Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa's disastrous Easter weekend

Adam Forshaw says the one positive from Leeds United's disastrous Easter weekend is that it has given the Whites an opportunity to mentally prepare for a gruelling play-off campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa's side saw their automatic promotion hopes all but end over the bank holiday weekend after back-to-back Championship defeats to Wigan Athletic and Brentford.

Sheffield United took hold of the race for Premier League football with two victories and sealed their spot in the top flight alongside Norwich City following United's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last Sunday.

Forshaw, who was speaking to LUTV, revealed that the mood in the camp was down after a difficult four days but says he and his team-mates remain optimistic over their promotion chances.

"Obviously it's natural that we were disappointed," said the midfielder.

"There's no hiding from that. But we've got a massive opportunity, the last two games are a good chance for us to build some momentum and rebuild confidence.

"I think we did that on Sunday (against Aston Villa), we went out and played with freedom and enjoyed it. And it stands us in good stead now for the play-offs.

"In hindsight it might be a better thing than it happening on the last day.

"It's given us that time to really get our heads around it and come at it firing. We're looking forward to the game on Sunday (at Ipswich), hopefully it's a positive result and then we go into the semi-finals flying."

Asked whether confidence was high heading into the play-offs, he replied: "I think so.

"When we've played against top teams we generally put in good performances. I don't really know the answer as to why but it's not a bad thing is it.

"We're going into the play-offs playing against top teams. That should stand us in good stead hopefully."