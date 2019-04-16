Adam Forshaw on the personal impact of Marcelo Bielsa and what Jonathan Woodgate told him before joining Leeds United

Midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed he will "take so much" from Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine has guided the Whites to second place in the Championship with just four games to go as they hold a three-point advantage over Sheffield United in the race for promotion.

Leeds are looking to end a 15-year absence from top-flight football under the Argentine's watch with the 63-year-old's impact at Elland Road swift following his arrival last June.

Forshaw, who has featured 26 times for United this season, has hailed the impact of his head coach on his own game already.

"He's helped me so much," Forshaw told Saturday's matchday programme.

"He's made me think about the game completely differently. I like to think I have a decent knowledge of the game, but he has widened my horizons massively.

"He's made me think, improved me in different areas and in more than one position, playing as a four or as an eight, or sometimes dropping in between the back two.

"I think going forwards, regardless of what happens in my career, I will take so much from him."

Asked about whether he knew the scale of the club before he joined, Forshaw revealed: "I'd actually been told by Jonathan Woodgate. He rang me when he knew I was coming.

"I was at Middlesbrough with him and he said, 'You're signing for an absolute whopper of a club' and for him to say that, someone who has played for Real Madrid, is massive.

"I also played with Jonathan Douglas at Brentford and I always remember him talking to me years ago, a long time before I signed.

"He said, 'If you ever get the chance to play for Leeds United then take it, because you won't experience fans like it' and genuinely they were both so true.

"I am loving it, relishing it and like I say. I want to be here for many years to come."