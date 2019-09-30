Adam Forshaw names Leeds United's main promotion rivals ahead of Championship heavyweight clash with West Brom

Have your say

Elland Road will play host to a battle of Championship heavyweights tomorrow night, when Leeds United host West Brom.

Whites midfielder Adam Forshaw believes last season's play-off finish makes Leeds one of the main contenders for automatic promotion this season.

But he has also named Tuesday's visitors as one of the three teams he expects to figure in the race for promotion.

Saturday's results saw Leeds United relinquish top spot to West Brom, who are unbeaten thus far.

The Baggies are the division's second most accurate passers of the ball, behind Fulham, slightly ahead of Leeds.

They're second in the Championship for shots per game with 15.7, two fewer than the Whites, and the two sides occupy the same positions in the league when it comes to key passes - the final pass leading to a shot at goal from a teammate.

The statistics suggest two footballing sides will go head to head in LS11 tomorrow.

Forshaw boasts the most impressive passing accuracy for Leeds, he is one of the men who make Leeds tick in possession of the football.

The midfielder, who returned to Marcelo Bielsa's side on Saturday as a half-time substitute after a short spell out with a hip injury, rates West Brom.

That is due, in part, to the identity of the man who will stand in the away technical area tomorrow night - West Brom boss Slaven Bilić.

"We're a real heavyweight this season, after what we did last year," said the former Middlesbrough man.

"Fulham have obviously got talent in the attacking areas.

"West Brom have got a really good, experienced manager in the Championship.

"We're right amongst it and should be fighting for the top two positions."