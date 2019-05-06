Accusations of diving over Tom Lawrence penalty. So is the Derby County winger in danger of missing Leeds United play-off?

Derby County are waiting to see if the Football Association will take issue with Tom Lawrence after the winger faced accusations of diving during the Rams’ win over West Bromwich Albion yesterday.

Lawrence could be cited by the FA having won a penalty in the second half by going down beneath a challenge from Albion defender Kyle Bartley.

Patrick Bamford lies on the ground after a clash with Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi. The Leeds United striker was given a two-match ban for simulation.

Harry Wilson tucked away the spot-kick on 73 minutes to seal a 3-1 victory at Pride Park and secure Derby’s place in the Championship play-offs.

Frank Lampard’s side will face Leeds United in the semi-finals, which begin with the first leg in Derby on Saturday evening.

Replays of Bartley’s sliding tackle showed minimal contact with Lawrence before the winger went to ground.

Simulation carries an automatic two-match ban under FA rules, a punishment applied to Leeds’ Patrick Bamford after he was charged for conning referee Stuart Attwell into sending off Anwar El Ghazi during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Bamford missed yesterday’s 3-2 defeat at Ipswich Town and is out of the first leg of the play-off semi-finals. Lawrence would be banned for both legs if the FA moved to cite him.

Speaking afterwards, West Brom caretaker boss James Shan said: “I’ve looked back and can’t find any contact. What would concern me more is how he got in there.

“Our one v one defending in the 18-yard box wasn’t good enough. Whether he dived or not is by the by.”