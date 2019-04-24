5 key takeaways from Leeds United's Under-23s Premier League Cup exit to Newcastle

Have your say

Leeds United's Under-23s crashed out of the Premier League Cup on Tuesday evening with a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United - but what were the key talking points?

1 - Kalvin Phillips and his surprise inclusion

From the EFL team of the year to Leeds United's Under-23s...

The 23-year-old has been Marcelo Bielsa's reliable custodian of the defensive midfield role this season, with Phillips coming on leaps and bounds under the Argentine.

His omission at Brentford on Easter Monday came as a surprise to many and his inclusion at Nethermoor Park was perhaps just as big a talking point.

Bielsa has used the development side as a resource for his first-team players to gain much-needed minutes this season and a little over 24 hours on from the defeat in the capital he opted to start his midfield general.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Gaetano Berardi also lined up for the fixture alongside Jack Clarke while there was a spot on the bench for Jamie Shackleton who was a half-time substitute at Guiseley.

An interesting move, despite Phillips' obvious match sharpness.

2 - A familiar story

Heading into the final-four clash, the two sides shared a victory apiece having faced each other in the group stages of the competition.

A 2-0 win for Newcastle United was followed by a 3-1 victory for the Whites.

Leeds dominated much of the opening half but failed to make their counterparts pay when it mattered most.

The Magpies stood firm despite the best efforts of Ryan Edmondson, Jack Clarke and Izzy Brown - with a familiar pattern to the first-team unfolding at Nethermoor.

United's play was dominant but lacked any bite in the final third as they failed to capitalise on their chances before succumbing to a humbling defeat.

3 - Four minutes of madness

Despite the best efforts of Leeds in the opening half, two goals in four minutes cost the Whites the tie.

Just five minutes after the break Hugo Diaz handed the visitors the lead with a clumsy tackle inside the box which brought down Thomas Allan.

Kelland Watts converted from the penalty spot before Callum Roberts doubled the lead moments later as he capitalised on a Whites error.

Bryce Hosannah failed to connect properly with a pass across the back four, allowing Roberts to pounce on the loose ball and fire home.

Carlos Corberan's side never recovered after being stunned by a mad four-minute spell which left them a mountain to climb.

The visitors added a third late on as Elias Sorensen turned his man in the box before rifling into the corner, capping off a disappointing night.

4 - Leeds really do take more

It was the hottest ticket in town on Monday evening as Nethermoor Park was filled to capacity.

3,051 supporters packed into Guiseley's home ground for a cup semi-final - quite the turn out for a development fixture, it has to be said.

5 - It's not all over yet

United will now turn their attention to the Professional Development League national play-offs.

The PDL North champions take on Coventry City after the Sky Blues secured the runners-up spot in the southern section.

United will welcome City to Elland Road on Monday, April 29 with kick-off set for 7pm.

A place in the national play-off final is up for grabs in the one-off fixture with the winners taking on either Birmingham City or Ipswich Town.