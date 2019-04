The match action photos have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. The gallery is in chronological order and includes games against Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers. MISSED PART ONE? 37 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1989-90 Second Division title winning season

1. Leeds United 2 Plymouth Argyle 1, November 1989 With the Plymouth goalkeeper stranded Bobby Davison grabs the winner.

2. Leeds United 2 Plymouth Argyle 1, November 1989 He then celebrates with the Elland Road faithful. Were you among the crowd?

3. Leeds United 2 Plymouth Argyle 1, November 1989 Bobby Davison pounces again in the box but this time is foiled by the keeper.

4. Leeds United 3 Bournemouth 0, November 1989 Were you the mascot for the visit of The Cherries? Mark Bickerdike

