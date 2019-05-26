30 years on - Leeds United legend Don Revie remembered in pictures It's 30 years to the day (May 26) since the death of Leeds United legend Don Revie, here we remember the great man in pictures during his footballing career. From his playing days to lifting the FA Cup as Leeds United manager, take a look back as we roll back the years below. 1. Don Revie's playing days Don Revies managerial success often overshadows a fine playing career which included six appearances for England. A false nine, to use modern parlance, Leeds signed him from Sunderland in 1958. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Don Revie as a player at Leeds Don Revie with Leeds Uniteds squad in 1959, with a young Jack Charlton in the back row. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Don Revie's first signing Revie became Leeds player-manager in 1961, replacing Jack Taylor. One of his earliest signings was the Black Flash, Albert Johanneson. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Promotion Revie steered Leeds into the top flight as Division Two champions in 1964. This is a picture of his first division line-up in 1965, featuring Charlton, Billy Bremner and Bobby Collins. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5