Whites watching

18 photos you'll only understand if you watched Leeds United draw against Derby

Leeds United drew against Derby County in yesterday's match at Elland Road.

The team lost their 1-0 lead in injury time as Derby secured a draw with a goal in the 91st minute. Our snapper Jonathan Gawthorpe was on hand to capture the fan reaction in these photos. Read the YEP's full recap of the match here.

Fans make playful reference to Spygate drama.

1. Whites watching

Fans make playful reference to Spygate drama.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A young Leeds fan at the match.

2. Whites watching

A young Leeds fan at the match.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Can you spot yourself?

3. Whites watching

Can you spot yourself?
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Are you in the picture?

4. Whites watching

Are you in the picture?
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5