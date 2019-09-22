18 photos you'll only understand if you watched Leeds United draw against Derby

The team lost their 1-0 lead in injury time as Derby secured a draw with a goal in the 91st minute. Our snapper Jonathan Gawthorpe was on hand to capture the fan reaction in these photos. Read the YEP's full recap of the match here.
