130 Norwegian Leeds United fans take special 'MOT 1919 flight' to Elland Road for Aston Villa clash

More than 100 Leeds United fans are flying from Norway to Elland Road in time for the Whites' crunch clash with Aston Villa this weekend.

The special 'MOT1919' flight has been laid on from Kristiansand Airport on Friday.

Leeds United club badges were draped over each seat on the plane

The flight took off from Kristiansand in Norway at 12 noon local time on Friday, April 26 and landed at 12.45pm in Leeds.

A total of 130 Norwegian Leeds United fans were on board the flight, which had Leeds United club badges on every seat.

Screens in the airport also showed 'MOT1919' as the flight number.

MOT of course refers to 'Marching on Together', the Leeds United anthem, while 1919 is the official year of the club being established.

Boards at the airport showed the Flight MOT1919 call sign

Leeds United square off against Aston Villa on Sunday in a crucial promotion clash following a couple of disappointing results against Wigan and Brentford.

Depending on results on Saturday, Leeds United may already be all but mathematically unable to snatch automatic promotion by the time the game kicks off.

Earlier this month, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported how many fans had been left out of pocket for the match following Sky Sports moving the fixture date for broadcast.

But it clearly didn't deter these loyal Scandinavians!