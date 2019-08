And these unseen photos from the club's Fullerton Park training base showcase the hard work which went in to the build up to each Leeds United game. The Whites left Fullerton Park for its current Thorp Arch complex in 1994 after Howard Wilkinson believed that the club needed a world class purpose built facility to progress. READ MORE: New ‘world class’ Leeds United training ground could be built on former school site

1. 1970s Don Revie gets his point across on Fullerton Park. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. September 1982 David Harvey in action at Fullerton Park under the watchful eye of manager Eddie Gray. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. March 1974 Don Revie being filmed by Yorkshire Television on Fullerton Park. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. July 1972 Don Revie in training with his players as Norman Hunter leads the way. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more