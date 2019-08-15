11 free agents Leeds United could still turn to after transfer window deadline
The summer transfer window may have slammed shut - but there are still a host of players who are yet to find new clubs.
Here, we take a look at 11 free agents Leeds United could sign to aid their Premier League promotion push. Admittedly, it is unlikely Marcelo Bielsa will turn to the free agent market, though there are definitely some names in here that will interest Whites fans. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. Danny Simpson
While Simpson is widely remembered for being apart of the Leicester City squad that lifted the Premier League title in 2016, the 32-year-old boasts an impressive CV of Championship promotions with QPR and Newcastle.
Williams captained Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, a tournament which sparked a 12m switch to Everton. There is an argument to say his ability has declined in recent years, however, he provides unquestionable leadership skills.
The Scottish Cafu? That is what Aston Villa fans used to call him after playing a vital part in the clubs journey back to the Premier League over the last three years. After all, Leeds are light at right-back
Olsson was a leading Championship left-back during his Norwich City days while injury robbed him of a performing a similar role for Swansea last term. He also possesses Premier League and international experience.