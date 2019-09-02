10 reasons why Leeds United fans should remain optimistic over the international break

Are you a Leeds United fan feeling disappointed and frustrated? You're not on your own.

The Elland Road faithful were left gutted after watching the Whites have their pocket picked against Swansea City. And to make matters worse we all now have to endure the international break before the Whites attempt to bounce back. But stay positive. Here are ten reasons why you should. READ MORE: 53 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1992/93 'bring on the champions' season

1. One bad result does not make a season They may have had their pocket picked right at the death, but with a dash of luck and a little more composure in front of goal the Whites could have won the game.

2. A quote to remember "It's not how many times you get knocked down that count, it's how many times you get back up" - George Custer.

3. The international break Yes it will seem like an eternity to fans but it provides an opportunity to refocus and regroup. Can we look forward to battering Barnsley on the road?

4. First league defeat of the season It was always going to happen at some stage. Remember, if past history has taught up anything, Leeds never do it the easy way.

