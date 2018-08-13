Leeds United: Klich not getting carried away after Derby demolition

Mateusz Klich revelled in the attacking licence given to Leeds United by Marcelo Bielsa but insisted the club’s players would not get carried away “like seven-year-old kids” after demolishing Derby County on Saturday.

Klich said Leeds were thriving on Bielsa’s tactics and warming to his high-risk philosophy as he reflected on a rout at Pride Park which sealed a second win from two Championship games.

United eased to a 4-1 victory over Frank Lampard’s Derby, ruining the former England international’s first home game as manager, and served more notice of their potential under Bielsa with an overwhelming display.

Leeds committed a salary of more than £2m a year when they appointed Bielsa on a two-year contract in June and his long-held reputation for aggressive, unbridled football has been borne out by the first two matches of the season.

Klich, who scored the opening goal for the second weekend running, echoed Bielsa in fending off talk of a promotion bid at Elland Road, saying it was “very early” to make assumptions about the league, but said he expected Bielsa’s ideas to continue paying off in the style of Saturday’s performance.

“There are not many managers like this who have their own style,” the midfielder said.

It’s very early and there’s a long way to go. We’re very happy but we’re not six or seven-year-old kids. We know what we need to do. Mateusz Klich

“We have to keep playing as we are and be better than our opponents as it’s the only way to win games.

“He says that if we won’t attack then we won’t win so we just attack. He wants us to push forward, keep pressing and make it very uncomfortable for our opponents.

“He wants us to not be afraid of the ball and to keep our opponents under attack.

“Such a big club like Leeds has to be the favourite every season and everyone is waiting for the Premier League but it’s a very long season.

“It’s very early and there’s a long way to go. We’re very happy but we’re not six or seven-year-old kids. We know what we need to do.”

Klich, who was surplus to requirements at Elland Road last season, has epitomised the improvement of individual players under Bielsa, who again fielded just one new signing – left-back Barry Douglas – in his starting line-up at Derby.

Bielsa inherited a squad who finished 13th in the Championship in May, 15 points short of the play-offs. Leeds started that campaign with a seven-match unbeaten run and a spell at the top of the table but faded badly after Christmas. Saturday’s victory was the club first away win since December 26.

“We have more experience after last season and I think we can be more consistent,” Klich said. “Last season we started very well but then we dropped.

“I’ll do everything to keep going like this and so will every player in our team.

“We have one goal and everyone wants to be there.

“We’ll see at the end of the season in May.”