Stuart Dallas aiming to build on Burnley win

Leeds United can't settle for scraping Premier League survival this season.

"We've come through a very difficult period over the last few weeks and months," he said.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas scores against Burnley at Elland Road. Pic: Tony Johnson

"We knew how big it was, it's only three points but it stretches us away from that bottom three.

"We can't rest on that, at this club we can't settle for scraping above that, we've got to aim for higher and be realistic at the same time."

Momentum has been hard to come by but Sunday's win, at the very least, gives Leeds a chance to get back on the front foot.

"This season it hasn't been good enough in terms of results," said Dallas.

"We've overcome a difficult period in the back end of November and December. I stand here after every positive result and say it's something to build on, fingers crossed it is."

Latest Premier League Covid cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Premier League has fallen for the first time in eight weeks, the governing body has revealed.

A total of 14,250 tests were carried out on players and club staff between December 27 and January 2 and 94 new positives were recorded, a reduction of nine on the previous week’s record of 103.

Ex Whites target on the move

Michael Cuisance, whose move to Leeds United fell apart at the 11th hour in October 2020, has left Bayern Munich for Venezia.

The midfielder was set for a £20m move to Elland Road late on in the 2020 summer transfer window but despite arriving in West Yorkshire to complete the deal, he left on a private jet without putting pen to paper.

Reports emerged on the night the deal fell apart that the Whites had uncovered issues in his medical they felt were insurmountable, something Cuisance denied a week later when he joined Marseille on loan.

OM's head of football Pablo Longoria backed him up, saying: "We did not find any issues with his medical, everything was done properly. He is completely available, at 100 per cent.”

Cuisance struggled in Ligue 1, however and having made just 11 league starts last season he did not feature in the final five games and returned to Bayern Munich, with Marseille declining the option to take him permanently.