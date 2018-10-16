Leeds United keeper Peacock-Farrell improving in international firing line

Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes that playing regularly at international level is helping him become a better player for Leeds United.

On his recent excursions with Northern Ireland, the 21-year-old United stopper impressed between the sticks despite two defeats for his adopted country in the UEFA Nations League.

On Monday night, Northern Ireland were beaten 2-0 by Bosnia and Herzegovina with two goals from two-time Premier League winner Edin Dzeko proving the difference.

On Friday evening, a single goal from Marko Arnautovic was enough for Austria to secure a 1-0 in Vienna, despite Peacock-Farrell producing two impressive saves.

And the United keeper feels that coming up against those types players is “another step up” from the Championship.

“Things are done that little bit quicker than the Championship, their movements are sharper and the overall play is a lot quicker,” he said.

Northern Ireland in Bosnia: (back row, left-right) Liam Boyce, George Saville, Craig Cathcart, Leeds United's Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jonny Evans, Paddy McNair, (front row, left-right) Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood, Jamal Lewis, Corry Evans, Leeds United's Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis line up for a team photo prior to the Nations League match at The Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo. (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

“The technical aspect of the game is raised and to be thrown in and to play against these players, I am really enjoying it and hopefully I can continue that.

“It is another step up, they are top class players.

“Playing at this level is going to make you better, you are coming up against better opposition.

“If you are doing that on a regular basis, you have to get better and step up to that standard.”

Northern Ireland’s 2-0 defeat in Sarajevo was a “sore one to take” for Peacock-Farrell.

Michael O’Neill’s side hit the post on three occasions as they lost their third-straight game in the Nations League.

Leeds’ Stuart Dallas had crafted a brilliant opportunity for Gavin Whyte in the second half but his effort was well saved before the Oxford United man hit the post with the goal gaping.

“It is one of those where you look back on the game and you reflect, and it could have been completely different,” added Peacock-Farrell.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's two-goal hitman Edin Dzeko (centre) battles for the ball with Northern Ireland's Steven Davis (left) and Corry Evans (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

“If that ball bounces off the post and goes in or we take that first chance then it is a completely different game.

“Unfortunately things just didn’t fall our way again and we are coming away losing and it is a bit of a sore one to take.”

Peacock-Farrell insisted that Northern Ireland can do better but admitted that they must learn to be more clinical.

He said: “We want to better, we are footballers we want to win games. No one wants to come away and lose it is just not in our DNA. We want to win no matter who we face.

“We are in transition and we are learning as a new group and playing a different way of football as well.

“Reflecting, it is a lot of could have been’s, games could’ve completely different but that is international football. It is clinical and it punishes you.”