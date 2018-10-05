Leeds United Jury: Whites proving a premier draw for TV cameras

Our fans’ panel look ahead to Leeds United’s home clash with Brentford.

ANDY RHODES

Brentford manager, Dean Smith.

United’s clash with Brentford this weekend has the potential to be a cracker.

And with Sky opting to broadcast another Leeds game rather than a Premier League alternative, a big percentage of the neutral audience will be hoping that Brentford put on a show.

So far this season they’ve strolled past many good sides, but their fans may yet have cause for concern.

The Bees sit 17th in the form table and are currently winless on the road, while manager Dean Smith has been linked with a move to Aston Villa after Steve Bruce’s sacking.

Toby Nye with Liam Cooper.

Leeds, meanwhile, will be hoping that they can rediscover their cutting edge after failing to score more than one goal in five of their last six games.

Tyler Roberts looked positive again on Tuesday while the defence remains resolute, something which will be essential against Brentford’s strike duo of Neil Maupay and Ollie Watkins.

This game could either be a thriller or a complete stalemate, but one thing is for sure, it will be a tight affair.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds have struggled to put full points on the board recently despite often playing the opposition off the park.

Some of that is down to a strange inability to stick the ball in the net which may be down to the players or it may just be plain bad luck! If it is down to ‘Lady Luck’ then let’s hope she finds somewhere else to go this weekend.

Thankfully, we edged past Hull in midweek to post our second win in six games which helped take us back to the top of the table, albeit only on goal difference from Boro and Sheffield United. Now we face unpredictable Brentford in the final game before the next international break.

The Bees are without a win in five, including two 3-1 defeats, at Arsenal in the Carabao League Cup and at Derby. They have drawn the other three against Ipswich, Reading and Birmingham – not impressive results at all – but, having said that, I’m still expecting a tough game from a side that has built a reputation for attacking football in recent seasons. Watch out for Neal Maupay who already has nine goals this season.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United won for the first time at Hull City since 2007 on Tuesday, Tyler Roberts’ solitary goal giving Leeds top spot in the Championship.

In recent games the fluency that was prevalent in the opening games of the season hasn’t been there, but as they say “a win, is a win’ and the goal by Roberts was worthy of winning any game. With players not performing as well as they have previously, the defenders have come into their own. In the two games played in the week only a ‘worldy’ has got past Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Barry Douglas deserve a lot of credit for this.

Marcelo Bielsa will be forced into making his first change in six games with the news that Barry Douglas will miss tomorrow’s game against Brentford with a leg injury.

Tom Pearce or Jamie Shackleton will deputise for a player who has performed superbly since his arrival from Wolves. None of the injured players are expected back until after the international break so it will probably be ‘as you were’.

Myself, I’d like to see Gjanni Alioski rested with either Jack Clarke or Stuart Dallas put on the wing.

Brentford will be a tough game without a doubt; the Londoners are playing extremely well and sit in the top six on merit. In midweek they drew with Birmingham, a game that saw City down to 10 men and Garry Monk sent to the stands as well for arguing with the ref’.

They have a decent squad, quality players and strangely go under the radar when people talk about the top six.

Leeds’ recent games have been tight and I expect this one to be the same with Leeds edging it by the odd goal in three.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 1.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United face a stern test tomorrow when Brentford come to LS11.

Having beaten Hull City to win back the number one spot in the Championship table, then they managed to hang onto it.

This was because West Bromwich Albion drew with Sheffield Wednesday after being 2-0 down on Wednesday night.

The win at Hull, though thoroughly deserved, was frustrating as a result of another bucketful of missed chances, and you get the feeling that when the ball does start running for the Whites, then someone will be in for a thrashing.

That someone is unlikely to be Brentford.

Although Dean Smith’s men have shipped a few goals, they are also more than capable of scoring a few.

Since the beginning of the season, the Bees have been slugging it out in the top six.

This is a considerable achievement for such a ‘small club’ and my prediction is for a high-scoring game with United just edging it for the three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Brentford 2.

SHAUN SMITH

The battle of Hastings. The execution of Charles I. The fall of the Berlin wall. Pivotal moments in history. A point at which everything changes.

Leeds’ 1-0 win at Hull will prove to be one such portentous moment. It wasn’t the performance or the result that was auspicious but the fact Leeds won away, and the only surprise was that it wasn’t by more. This is a sea-change to remark upon and is the mark of champions.

A good result but disappointment too in that it was not emphatic, a true reflection of the difference in class. We cannot expect to win every game but we can expect to have a realistic chance to win each game. I cannot predict the future. There are unknowns. There are setbacks and, a serious note, news of our fellow fan Toby Nye reminds us there are bigger issues in life than football.

However, sport inspires and both Toby and Leeds will show the spirit to overcome. We have a match tomorrow. It will be difficult. We may get knocked down – occasionally – but boy will we get up again. Keep fighting Leeds. Keep fighting Toby.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Brentford 2.

MATTHEW EVANS

The game against Hull City played out in conditions akin to a pre-season friendly.

Very few Hull fans bothered to turn up and those who did were pretty much silent. That had a direct impact on the game itself as United played for long spells at a slightly slower pace and with less urgency.

Three points is all that matters though and amidst some very pretty passing and an organised defensive display, Tyler Roberts snatched the goal we needed.

Tomorrow lunchtime should be a tougher test and we have struggled against Brentford for a number of seasons. They are the team most like our own that we will have faced so far this season and it will be interesting to see how Marcelo Bielsa’s tactics apply against an opponent that also likes to retain possession with a short passing game.

It’s a shame that Barry Douglas looks set to miss the fixture. He’s been one of our better players in recent weeks, but we should have faith in this squad that, whoever steps in, will be up to the job.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 1.