Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are hovering around the 6-4 marker and a best-priced 31-21 but Palace are in the region of 2-1 and no bigger than 43-20 to take all three points from the 8.15pm kick-off at Elland Road.

The draw is around the 9-4 marker and a best priced 12-5 whilst United youngster Joe Gelhardt is rated the most likely Leeds player to score first, despite being an unused substitute during Saturday evening's goalless draw at Brighton.

Nineteen-year-old Gelhardt is a best-priced 7-1 to score first, marginally shorter than United's record signing Rodrigo and also Sam Greenwood who are both 15-2.

DANGER MAN: Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard who is marginal favourite to score first in tonight's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

United's star Brazilian winger Raphinha can be backed at 9s to net first whilst Tyler Roberts is 11s.

Bigger prices are on offer about Dan James (12s), Jack Harrison (14s), Stuart McKinstry (14s), Crysencio Summerville (14s), Mateusz Klich (29-2) and Stuart Dallas (20s).

But Palace's Odsonne Edouard is the marginal general favorite to score the game's first goal at 13-2, closely followed by Wilfried Zaha (7s) and Christian Benteke (15-2).

Jean-Philippe Mateta (8s), Eberechi Eze (21-2), Michael Olise (12s), Conor Gallagher (12s), Jeffrey Schlupp (13s), Jordan Ayew (14s), Luka Milivojevic (16s) and Jordan Ayew (33-2) are rated the other key Palace threats.

