BACK FIT: Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round up has you covered.

Whites 'joined' in striker hunt

Leeds and West Ham have reportedly been 'joined' by Reading in the pursuit of CSKA Moscow striker Adolfo Gaich. (Reading Chronicle).

Tottenham and Wolves have agreed a fee after holding talks over Adama Traore, who was continually linked with a move to Elland Road. (AS).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours at our round-up piece HEREWhites chairman Andrea Radrizzani has also provided an update as to United's midfield plans which can be read at our live blog HEREPatrick Bamford nets first England call

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford has finally been handed his first call up into the England squad.

Read the full story HERE, Gareth Southgate's words on the Whites striker HERE and a piece from Victor Orta on Bamford HERELeeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani saw the call-up coming, read more on that HEREAnd Bamford brings certain guarantees to the Three Lions, as explained by our chief football writer in a piece HERERaphinha opens up on huge injury scare

United's star Brazilian winger Raphinha has opened up on the severity of his injury suffered in last season's victory at Manchester City.

Read what Raphinha had to say HEREYEP Jury look ahead to Burnley

Leeds are back in action on Sunday at Burnley and read what our panel of fans are expecting from the clash HERE

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be holding his pre-match press conference today at 11am.

