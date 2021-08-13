Leeds United jobs: Elland Road recruitment event for match day casual staff as season kicks off
Leeds United fans are counting down the days until they return to Elland Road for the first home game of the season - and the club is looking for staff to help make each match day memorable.
There are a number of vacancies for casual staff to work the home fixtures for the 2021/22 season, with catering, bar and hospitality roles all up for grabs.
The club will be holding a recruitment day in Billy's Bar at the stadium on Saturday August 14, 10.30am-1pm.
Vacancies to be filled are:
> Hospitality Manager/Supervisor
> Hospitality Waiting Staff
> Hospitality Bar Staff
> Ground Catering Manager/Supervisor
> Kiosk Bar Staff
> Kiosk Cooks
Those attending must have a valid passport or UK birth certificate, National Insurance number, their own personal bank account and a passport-sized photograph.
Anyone who is unable to attend the event can email their CV to [email protected] to express an interest.
