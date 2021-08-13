There are a number of vacancies for casual staff to work the home fixtures for the 2021/22 season, with catering, bar and hospitality roles all up for grabs.

The club will be holding a recruitment day in Billy's Bar at the stadium on Saturday August 14, 10.30am-1pm.

Leeds United is recruiting casual staff to work at Elland Road on match days. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Vacancies to be filled are:

> Hospitality Manager/Supervisor

> Hospitality Waiting Staff

> Hospitality Bar Staff

> Ground Catering Manager/Supervisor

> Kiosk Bar Staff

> Kiosk Cooks

Those attending must have a valid passport or UK birth certificate, National Insurance number, their own personal bank account and a passport-sized photograph.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event can email their CV to [email protected] to express an interest.