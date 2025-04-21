Leeds United man gives three-word declaration about Sheffield United's must-win Burnley game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ex-Blades full-back played a starring role as Leeds demolished Stoke City by six goals to nil at Elland Road, to all but confirm promotion back to the Premier League.
Leeds knew victory would move them onto 94 points, while third-place Sheffield United can only reach 95, meaning a Leeds win, followed by anything but the same from Chris Wilder's men confirms Leeds' place back in the top flight.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Bogle was asked whether the players would be gathered around a screen to watch the outcome of Burnley versus Sheffield United, which kicked off at 17:30.
"I guess so," Bogle answered.
"It means everything, to us and the fans as well. We just can't wait to see what's [going to happen]," four-goal man Joel Piroe added, after netting a 14-minute hat-trick and another for good measure at Elland Road on Monday afternoon.
Bogle joined Leeds from Sheffield United last summer in a £5 million transfer, swapping Bramall Lane for Elland Road after a season in which the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.
The 24-year-old right-back has been in excellent form during the second half of the campaign and looks on course to be playing top flight football next season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.