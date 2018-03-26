Leeds United: Jansson to wear captain's armband in Sweden tie

LEEDS UNITED centre-back Pontus Jansson will captain the Sweden national side in Tuesday night's friendly in Romania.

Head coach Janne Andersson has already named his team for the friendly in Bucharest and Jansson will wear the captain's arm-band in partnering Bologna's Filip Helander at the centre of defence.

Jansson was an unused substitute for Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Chile but the 27-year-old's prospects of boarding the plane to this summer's World Cup in Russia have now received a big boost.