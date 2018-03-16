Leeds United: It's up to Bailey to be the answer, admits Heckingbottom

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom says it is up to Bailey Peacock-Farrell to prove he is the long-term answer to the Whites goalkeeping woes.

United's troubles between the sticks have been well documented this season with neither Felix Wiedwald or Andy Lonergan pinning down the number one jersey for good.

Following Leeds' 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough last month Heckingbottom handed Peacock-Farrell a chance to prove himself with back up stopper Lonergan on the injury table.

Solid showings against league leaders Wolves and Reading followed and now, with the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Heckingbottom has placed his faith in the youngster once more firmly stating that the ball is in the 21-year-old's court as to whether he is the long-term answer to United's goalkeeping issues.

"It's up to Bailey," said Heckingbottom.

"He's had two games. I thought he did OK against Wolves in terms of his mentality. He looked relaxed and then I thought he was better against Reading.

"He's in the goals at the minute and he deserves to be there and we'll see how he does.

"We'll keep working with him and pushing him. Hopefully he can keep improving."