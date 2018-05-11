Leeds United: It's been an amazing experience, admits Edmondson

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson says the club's post-season tour has been a "great experience" following Friday's 2-0 victory over the national team.

The Whites eased to victory in the second game of their end of season tour in Mandalay with Edmondson opening the scoring before Jay-Roy Grot added another in the closing stages.

Ryan Edmondson.

Edmondson, who made his United debut against QPR on the final day of the season, admitted following the game that he had enjoyed the experience of the tour.

“Today’s match was really good," said the 16-year-old.

"It’s good to experience a different team and a different style to English football. They’ve got some really good players, small and quick and it’s hard to keep up with them sometimes.

“It was good to play in the rain. It was nice because it’s absolutely boiling out here. We were all sweaty in the first half. Coming out and playing in a thunderstorm was fun. It gives something a bit different to the game.

On the Myanmar trip: “It’s been good. Everyone here’s been really welcoming and warm since we got here. It’s been amazing to experience. It’s good to come in and look at something different, from a different perspective to English football. It’s great to come an experience a different culture.”