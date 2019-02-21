Leeds United issue update on Jack Clarke's fitness

Jack Clarke is back in light training with Leeds United and will resume outdoor sessions next week after tests revealed that a virus caused his collapse at Middlesbrough earlier this month.

The winger has begun indoor gym work at Thorp Arch having been given the all clear following a series of tests in London last week.

Clarke underwent detailed analysis following the events which led to him being rushed to hospital during Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on February 9.

The 18-year-old, who started the game but was replaced at half-time for tactical reasons, was taken ill in the away dug-out during the second half and required oxygen from paramedics before being transferred to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.

He was discharged later that night but has been under observation ever since and will be reintroduced to training gradually as Leeds attempt to ensure that he suffers no repeat of his collapse.

Clarke will do outdoor running early next week but is unlikely to resume full training for a while longer.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed today that he does not expected the teenager to be in contention until next Friday’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion at the earliest.

Kemar Roofe, United’s top scorer, is also out of tomorrow’s game at home to Bolton Wanderers after suffering knee ligament damage in United’s 2-1 win over Swansea eight days ago.

Bielsa has been beset by bad luck with injuries since the outset of his reign as head coach and could be without 14-goal Roofe until April.

Asked how much Leeds would miss the forward and whether he felt unfortunate, Bielsa said: “You can draw your own conclusions on that because the figures are so obvious but I never like to say things which can be seen as an excuse.

“They say that God is sometimes harsh but he never hangs people. We’ll see! We’ll see how God behaves with us.”

Leeds and Bielsa, however, were finally able to rid themselves of the ‘Spygate’ investigation on Monday after the club accepted a £200,000 fine from the EFL.

The controversy had been hanging over United ever since a member of Bielsa’s scouting team was stopped by police outside Derby County’s training ground 24 hours before Derby lost 2-0 at Elland Road on January 11.

Leeds pleaded guilty to breaching EFL regulation 3.4, a rule which requires clubs to act in the ‘utmost good faith.’ The £200,000 penalty will not be appealed.

Bielsa, who has agreed to end his tactic of sending staff to observe opposition training sessions, put the saga behind him today, saying: “I’m happy that it’s over.”