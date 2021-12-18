Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that one of his substitutes had heard racist abuse and informed the match officials, who in turn involved the stadium manager.

In a statement released this evening, Leeds confirmed that anyone found guilty of using racist language would be given a life-time ban from their games.

A spokesperson said: "Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal today are underway, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation.

"Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games."

In August the Premier League revealed new and enhanced anti-discrimination measures to be implemented for the current season in an attempt to combat abuse.

Leeds and their fellow top flight clubs agreed to enforce punishments, including bans, for individuals found to have behaved in a discriminatory or abusive way towards any club employee, player, match official, matchday steward or fan attending a Premier League match.

Following any allegations of discriminatory behaviour, clubs are to work with the police to identify perpetrators.