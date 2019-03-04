Leeds United issue statement after Toby Nye's mum pleads guilty to fraud

Leeds United have told fans that all money raised through the club for the treatment of tragic fan Toby Nye was ringfenced after his mum pleaded guilty to fraud.

The mum of tragic Leeds youngster Toby Nye, Stacey Worsley, has admitted defrauding £100,000 from the fund set up to pay for her gravely ill son's rare cancer treatment.

Toby Nye

She pleaded guilty to fraud when she appeared at Leeds Crown Court today - less then two months after the death of the six-year-old.

But the club have said in a statement that any money raised by supporters, players and staff of Leeds United was used to pay for Toby's treatment.

A spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "We can confirm that all money raised by supporters, players and staff of Leeds Untied during our Toby Nye campaign was ring-fenced by the club and used to pay for Toby's treatment."

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that all of the money has been recovered and that Worsley's offending did NOT affect Toby's treatment.

Toby was diagnosed with rare cancer neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday in January 2017.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As part of the investigation, police have secured the return of all of the money involved with a view to the majority being used to support an identical local good cause, which is yet to be decided on, and an amount being redistributed to identified key donors.

"At no point did the fraud affect the child’s medical treatment, which was funded separately."