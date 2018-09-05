Leeds United is the perfect game for Millwall, says boss Neil Harris

Millwall manager Neil Harris believes that his side 'couldn't have asked for a better game' in welcoming Leeds United to The Den after the international break following three consecutive Championship defeats.

The Lions have notched just one league win this season which came over Frank Lampard's Derby County on home soil but fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat last time out at the hands of 10-man Swansea City.

Millwall boss Neil Harris relishing Leeds United fixtures.

United's record in south London makes for difficult reading in recent seasons with the Whites failing to leave the capital with a single point in four visits since 2012 which came in the form of a 1-0 victory thanks to a second half Ross McCormack strike.

As fate would have it for a second straight season Leeds head to The Den in mid-September unbeaten in the Championship in what has become another much-anticipated clash between the two teams.

Harris' side handed United their first league defeat last year, something in which Thomas Christiansen's men failed to ever really recover from, and the Millwall boss will be hoping for a similar result this time around with the pressure mounting.

The hosts though must now wait out a painful two weeks as domestic action makes way for international competition but Harris believes that hosting the Whites following the break is the perfect fixture to kick-start their campaign.

“It’s an important two weeks for us," Harris told Football London.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better game than Leeds United here in two weeks’ time. It’s a difficult game, but it will be a Millwall atmosphere.”

Harris also conceded he would've preferred an immediate return to action following the 14-minute capitulation at the hands Graham Potter's Swans but did admit that it gives him chance to integrate new players into his squad.

“I would rather play Leeds here on Tuesday and go again," he continued.

"But with some new players in the group – that haven’t trained with us or, it gives us a chance for two weeks to be able to do that."