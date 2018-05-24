Leeds United investment: Who are the other Whites board members?

Following the appointment of Paraag Marathe to the Leeds United board, we take a look at who else has a say on the major decisions at the club.

Andrea Radrizzani - The Leeds United owner joined the board in January 2017 after completing the purchase of a 50% stake in the club from fellow Italian Massimo Cellino. The 44-year-old then completed a full takeover last summer in May but has reduced his ownership to 90% following the sale of a minority stake to the San Francisco 49ers.

Radrizzani is the founder and group chairman of Aser, a global investment company that focuses on media and sport. He is also a founding partner of MP & Silva, an international sports rights company, and Eleven Sports Network who are an international sports content platform who recently secured the rights to broadcast La Liga in the UK and Ireland from Sky Sports.

Paraag Marathe - Appointed to the board in May 2018, Marathe is the latest member following the acquisition by the San Francisco 49ers of 10% in the Whites. He has been with the American franchise for 17 years and is the right hand man to owner Jed York and once stated that "75%" of his job was football, the other is developing marketing and fan relations which Leeds will be hoping an he can add his area of expertise too.

Ivan Bravo - Appointed to the Whites board in June 2017, Bravo serves as the Director General of the Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence in Qatar. He boasts an impressive CV, having also served as Real Madrid’s director of strategy from 2003 to 2010.

Prior to joining the La Liga giants Bravo was a strategy consultant in the field of corporate and executive performance in Chicago and Washington DC, and also holds a Non-Executive Director role at International Stadia Group Limited, who are "the market leader in forecasting and maximising revenue from seating in stadia and arenas, and enhancing the spectator experience."

Andre Tegner - Appointed to the Leeds board in January 2017, Tegner serves as Head of Investments & Strategy at Aser Media and helped Radrizzani complete his full takeover of the club. He was previously an investment banker at New York based Merrill Lynch.

Angus Kinnear - Appointed to the United board in May 2017, Kinnear left his role at West Ham United as Managing Director where he oversaw the club's transition from Upton Park to the Olympic Stadium. He also spent a decade with Arsenal prior to his three year stint with the Hammers where he served as the Gunners Director of Marketing, Sales and Partnerships.