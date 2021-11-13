Plenty of those who have been called away from West Yorkshire were in action on Friday, here's how those who enjoyed matchday got on...

Kalvin Phillips - England

The Whites midfielder earned his 18th cap for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions against Albania.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips lines up for England at Wembley. Pic: Getty

Phillips completed 64 minutes at Wembley before being replaced by Jude Bellingham in the capital.

England now need one point to earn a place in Qatar next year though have a far superior goal difference over second-placed Poland - who are three points behind with one game left.

Liam Cooper - Scotland

United captain Cooper helped Scotland secure a World Cup play-off berth in Moldova.

Cooper played the whole game in a 2-0 victory at the Zimbru Arena which secured second spot in Group F.

Mateusz Klich - Poland

Poland defeated Andorra 4-1 to earn a World Cup play-off place behind England in Group I.

Klich played 63 minutes of the game and was replaced by Krzysztof Piatek.

His nation need the Three Lions to lose to San Marino and rely on a huge goal difference turnaround to automatically qualify for Qatar.

Stuart Dallas - Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland toppled Lithuania 1-0 at Windsor Park.

Dallas completed the full match though Ian Baraclough's men are unable to qualify for the World Cup.

Leo Hjelde - Norway U21s

The Whites defender made his debut at Under-21s level for his nation against Finland.

Norway won 3-1 and at the age of 18 years and 79 days Hjelde set a record for becoming the youngest ever player to represent the Norwegian Under-21s side.

Crysencio Summerville - Netherlands U21s

The winger made his debut for the Dutch Under-21s in a 3-1 win over Bulgaria. Summerville is enjoying his first call up for his country.

Alfie McCalmont - Northern Ireland U21s

The Leeds loanee scored twice for Northern Ireland against Lithuania.

His spell in League One at Morecambe appears to have given him confidence as he struck in the eighth and 75th minute in a 4-0 victory.

Mateusz Bogusz - Poland U21s

Bogusz is out on loan in La Liga 2 with UD Ibiza and his form has seen him called up for the Polish youth side.