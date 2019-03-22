Leeds United international round-up: Gjanni Alioski stars as Whites players see action

Have your say

Leeds United's senior stars have been in action over the last few days at international level - but how have they got on? Let's take a look.

Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia)

United utility man Gjanni Alioski continued his good form as he bagged in a 3-1 North Macedonia win over Latvia.

The 27-year-old struck after just 11 minutes as he opened the scoring in the Group G clash.

Alioski completed 90 minutes of the fixture at left-back and did also notch an assist for Elif Elmas' second of the evening although his injury-time clincher was a good solo effort.

Next game (Euro 2020 qualifier): v Slovenia (March 24, 19:45)

Stuart Dallas, Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Northern Ireland) - v Estonia

Whites duo Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Stuart Dallas both completed 90 minutes of Northern Ireland's 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifier victory over Estonia.

It was Peacock-Farrell's first senior competitive action since mid-January having lost the number one spot to Kiko Casilla at Elland Road.

Dallas has himself only returned to Marcelo Bielsa's squad in recent weeks following a lengthy lay-off through injury.

The winger was deployed as a right-back by Michael O'Neill as they started their Group C qualifying campaign with three points at Windsor Park.

Next game (Euro 2020 qualifier): v Belarus (March 24, 19:45)

Tyler Roberts (Wales)

Leeds forward Tyler Roberts was in action as he completed 71 minutes of Wales' 1-0 friendly victory over Trinidad & Tobago.

The 20-year-old was replaced by Rabbi Matondo before Ben Woodburn's 92nd minute strike settled the fixture at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

Ryan Giggs' side begin their qualifying campaign on Sunday as they take on Slovakia at the Cardiff City stadium.

Next game (Euro 2020 qualifier): v Slovakia (March 24, 14:00)

Mateusz Klich (Poland)

The Whites playmaker completed 90 minutes of Poland's 1-0 victory over Austria in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

Like United team-mate Gjanni Alioski, Klich also saw Group G action as he featured in the centre of midfield.

Krzysztof Piatek struck in the 68th minute of the game to settle the tie in Vienna.

Next game (Euro 2020 qualifier): v Latvia (March 24, 19:45)