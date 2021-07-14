Leeds United international duo return to training as Whites approach possible Kiko Casilla replacements

Missed any of the latest news from Elland Road? We have got you covered with our Wednesday morning round up here.

Wednesday morning transfer rumours

Leeds United are reportedly still in contact with Cagliari over a move for £30m-rated Uruguay international Nahitan Nandez. It has been suggested that the end of the Copa America, in which he participated, could see things move forward in the coming weeks. (Sport Witness).

DEPARTING: Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Whites looking at goalkeeping trio in search to replace Casilla

Leeds have made approaches for a trio of goalkeepers this summer in their search for a Kiko Casilla replacement.

Read who the Whites are looking at HERECasilla has left to join La Liga side Elche on a season-long loan and departed with a message to Whites supporters. Read what he had to say HEREWhites chairman Andrea Radrizzani hailed Casilla as a 'team legend' upon his departure. Read what Radrizzani had to say at our live blog HEREWhites share training video as international duo return

Leeds have shared a training video in which new signing Junior Firpo has been strutting his stuff as two more of the club's internationals returned.

Check out the video in full HEREGaetano Berardi provides update on future

Outgoing Whites defender Gaetano Berardi has yet to sign for a new club but the 32-year-old has opened up on the reasons for his departure from Elland Road and provided an update as to his next move.

Read what Berardi had to say HEREPascal Struijk makes Whites fitness vow

Defender Pascal Struijk enjoyed a first season in the Premier League to remember and the 21-year-old has been reflecting on his progress and the return to pre-season training.

Read Struijk's thoughts and his Whites fitness vow HEREPhillips makes Goal Italia team of the tournament - but not official Euro 2020 one

United's Yorkshire Pirlo Kalvin Phillips has made the Goal Italia team of the tournament for Euro 2020 following his exploits with England - but missed out on a place on the official best XI.

Read who was selected HERE

