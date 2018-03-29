Leeds United inside track: The lowdown on Bolton Wanderers

Leeds United welcome Bolton Wanderers to Elland Road for Good Friday's Championship clash - but what can we expect from the visitors?

We asked Bolton News' chief football reporter Marc Iles for the lowdown on Wanderers and what United fans should be on the lookout for...

Who are the key men for Bolton?

Keeper Ben Alnwick has been in stunning form of late, making a genuine case as Bolton’s player of the season.

Mark Beevers has come back into his best form and I like what I have seen so far of Jon Flanagan, who is on loan from Liverpool. He looks a real class above.

Adam Le Fondre – who boasts a pretty good scoring record against Leeds – has also been revelling in regular first-team football.

What is Bolton's recent form like?

Since Boxing Day, Bolton have won five, drawn four and lost four games. Had the season been started then, Wanderers would be sitting 11th. But they paid dearly for a slow start and are only now starting to find a good level of consistency.

The win against Aston Villa last time out has given them a six-point cushion on the bottom three.

One player to watch...

Karl Henry. Quietly effective in the middle of midfield, the experienced former Wolves man has a habit of putting opponents out of their stride.

What is the feeling among the fan base at the moment?

Bolton’s chief aim has been to survive in the Championship this season. Once a terrible winless run of 11 games was out of the way, it has been slow and steady progress but generally encouraging.

Fans have stayed completely behind the team, especially away from home when their noise levels have been incredible.

What is Phil Parkinson's management style?

Parkinson has switched between a 3-5-2 and 4-5-1 depending on personnel and opponents. Since Gary Madine was sold to Cardiff on transfer deadline day the lack of a recognised target man has meant a slight tweak in the style, which relies a bit more on the direct running of wide men like Sammy Amoebi and Will Buckley.

It’s high-tempo stuff, there's nothing left behind.