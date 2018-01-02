Leeds United in line for timely triple injury boost

LEEDS UNITED have been handed a triple boost with Ronaldo Vieira and Stuart Dallas both nearing a return from injury, while full-back Luke Ayling’s ankle problem is rated as “nothing serious”.

Right-back Ayling had to be substituted after just 26 minutes of the New Year’s Day draw with Championship visitors Nottingham Forest after the defender took a knock to his ankle and was unable to continue.

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Stuart Dallas. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Ayling limped off the Elland Road pitch and down the tunnel but the defender posted a positive update on his injury on his personal Instagram page on Sunday evening.

“Ankle is okay,” he stated. “Nothing serious.”

And Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen has also revealed that both Dallas and Vieira are nearing a return from their injuries with both looking set to train at Thorp Arch this week when United’s players return from their time off.

Winger Dallas has not featured for Leeds since coming on as a second-half substitute during the 4-1 loss at leaders Wolves towards the end of November with the 26-year-old missing United’s last eight games with an ankle injury initially picked up while on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Central midfielder Vieira, meanwhile, has missed United’s last two games with a knock picked up in the 2-1 Championship triumph at Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

“I believe next week he will train with the team,” said Christiansen in the aftermath of the New Year’s Day draw with Nottingham Forest, hinting that Vieira was set for an imminent return.

Asked about Dallas, the head coach revealed: “He went out on the pitch this week so I imagine he will be close.”

Strike Caleb Ekuban also remains sidelined having fractured a bone in his foot and the forward was looking at six weeks out following the injury picked up in last month’s 3-1 win at QPR.

'NOTHING SERIOUS': Leeds United's Luke Ayling.

Leeds are back in action next Sunday with a lunch-time kick-off at League Two outfit Newport County in the third round of the FA Cup.

Christiansen is set to make changes to his side with the sixth-placed Whites then returning to their Championship campaign the following Saturday at 12th-placed Ipswich Town.

United’s players looked set to enjoy some time off during the first part of this week with Christiansen happy with his side’s performance despite having to settle for a goalless draw with Forest on Monday.

The head coach said on Monday: “I had in mind to give the players (time) off with a win because of the days we have had, with the games we have had and I told them anyway that they were going to have the day off anyway tomorrow and after tomorrow because they haven’t had a rest for a long time.

“They deserve that as they have been alone during these important days of Christmas and New Year for which normal thinking is outside of football.”