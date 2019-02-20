Leeds United in four-way fight for automatic promotion after West Brom close in on Championship's top two

Leeds United are in a four-way fight for automatic promotion after an injury-time win at Queens Park Rangers pushed West Bromwich Albion into contention.

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore struck in the fourth minutes of time added on to earn Albion a 3-2 victory and leave the top four in the Championship separated by just four points.

Norwich City head the field on 63 points with Sheffield United and Leeds two further back. West Brom moved onto 60 points courtesy of Livermore’s intervention.

Leeds have an inferior goal difference to all three of the sides around them but hold a game in hand, which is due to be played away at QPR next Tuesday.

Sheffield United and West Brom, meanwhile, play each other at The Hawthorns this weekend while Leeds host second-bottom Bolton Wanderers.

The race for a top-two finish looks set to come down to very fine margins and speaking after last night’s victory, Albion manager Darren Moore said: “Better late than never! It was tremendous spirit and character to keep going.

“I’m really pleased with the players for going all the way to the end. It was good to see Jake pop up in the last few seconds and get the important touch.”