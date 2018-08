Have your say

Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has joined 2 Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on loan.

Ideguchi will spend the whole of the 2018/19 campaign with the German outfit.

Yosuke Ideguchi ahead of his first Leeds appearance at York City.

Ideguchi joined Leeds in January 2017 from J League side Gamba Osaka, but immediately joined Cultural Leonesa on loan and is yet to make a first-team appearance at Elland Road.

A club statement read: “We wish Yosuke good luck during his loan spell.”