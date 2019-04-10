Leeds United hold onto second place in Championship as Sheffield United stutter in latest promotion twist

Leeds United held onto second place in the Championship tonight amid more drama at the top of the table as Sheffield United were held to a 1-1 draw at Birmingham City.

Michael Morrison denied the Blades a victory which would have knocked Leeds back down into third place by scoring four minutes after a first-half opener from Enda Stevens.

Leeds have already held their side of the bargain by winning 2-0 at Preston North End last night and Chris Wilder’s side were unable to find a winner in the second half, leaving a one-point gap between the Yorkshire clubs with five games to go.

The fixtures were an exact reverse of last weekend when Leeds lost 1-0 at St Andrews and Sheffield United claimed three points away at Deepdale.

Sheffield United play first this Saturday in a 3pm clash at home to Millwall, with Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday due to meet in a derby at Elland Road at 5.30pm.

Both Leeds and the Blades are already assured of a play-off spot but the sides are refusing to yield and accept that prize having been in the hunt for a top-two finish throughout the season.

Sheffield United hold a slightly superior goal difference but Leeds have the edge which matters heading into another huge weekend.

Norwich City, meanwhile, are six points clear at the top after a 2-2 draw with Reading.