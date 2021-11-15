The 46-year-old joins fellow Socceroos Ray Baartz, Joe Marston MBE, Alfred Quill, Peter Wilson & Johnny Warren OAM MBE, along with another Elland Road old boy Harry Kewell, on the list.

"The Hall of Fame forms a who's who of Australia's sporting greats," said Hall of Fame chair John Bertrand.

"Being inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of Australian sport."

Viduka is also one of six Olympians to be inducted in the class of 2021, who will all be honoured in a television special on December 2.

"They are exemplars not only of their individual sports but also of what sport has to offer," said Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates.

"They join an elite group in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. It is no small thing to be in that company and they deserve their places."

Viduka scored 11 international goals and won 43 caps, skippering the Socceroos to the 2006 FIFA World Cup where they achieved their first ever appearance in the knockout rounds, making it to the last 16.

LEEDS HERO - Sport Australia Hall of Famer Mark Viduka was a prolific striker for Leeds United in the early 2000s. Pic: Getty

The striker joined Leeds from Celtic in 2000 and scored 22 goals, including all four in a 4-3 win over Liverpool, in his debut season. Viduka continued to be prolific in domestic and European competitions for the Whites, scoring 16 in his second season, 22 in his third and a dozen in what was his final campaign at Elland Road.

Financial strife engulfed the relegated Whites and Viduka followed Paul Robinson, Alan Smith, James Milner, Dominic Matteo, Nick Barmby and Stephen McPhail out the exit door in 2004.

Viduka, who was sold to Middlesbrough and went on to play for Newcastle United, now owns a coffee shop in Zagreb, Croatia.

Earlier this year he celebrated Leeds' stellar first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

“It’s great to have them back,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was too long of a gap being away from Premier League football and also for the area – there’s so many Leeds fans. You’ve got Harrogate, Wetherby and York – places like that, they are all huge Leeds fans. I was wrapped [delighted] when Bielsa was appointed as manager. I’d heard a lot of good things about him.

“I didn’t expect him to have such a big impact and it just goes to show that somebody can take a team into the Premier League and play the type of football they play. It’s very exciting. I enjoy watching Leeds. I like his philosophy of attacking and the way they play you can tell they’ve worked really hard at the teams cohesion and pressing.