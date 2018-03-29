Leeds United: Hernandez talks ongoing, reveals Heckingbottom

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that talks are continuing between the Whites and playmaker Pablo Hernandez over a new contract.

The Spaniard's current deal at Elland Road runs out in June and until just last week Hernandez had been kept in the dark over his future in West Yorkshire.

Heckingbottom has now moved to tie down the 32-year-old to a third season at United after impressing the former Barnsley man since his arrival at the club in early February.

Hernandez turns 33 next month, however, his pregnant wife has now returned to Spain to give birth. Heckingbottom said previously that the midfielder, who has already voiced a desire to stay at Leeds, would look for “more than a contract offer on the table.”

The 40-year-old, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds ahead of the visit of Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday, revealed that no progress with talks continuing between both parties.

“There's been contact and discussions are ongoing,” said Heckingbottom .

“It's pointless me saying anything until we've got an answer either way, it's done when it's done.

"Until we get a definitive answer we'll keep trying."