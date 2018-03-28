Leeds United: Heckingbottom 'mindful' of Bolton Wanderers visit

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes his side will face a tough test against Bolton Wanderers on Friday afternoon.

The Whites enter the Championship clash searching for only their second victory of the calendar year having notched just eight points from 14 games since Boxing Day.

Elland Road is set for a bumper crowd with a near sell-out expected for the Good Friday fixture with Wanderers also selling out their away allocation.

Phil Parkinson's men head over the Pennines with only one away victory to their name this campaign but after a recent pick up in form, and more notably a victory over promotion-chasing Aston Villa, they find themselves six points clear of the drop zone.

Heckingbottom though is expecting a tough fixture when Wanderers come to town in a couple of days.

"We have to be mindful of who we're playing," said Heckingbottom.

"Every game we're going to be facing someone who is fighting for points for one reason or another. There's a desperation in those games and it can become like a Cup final.

"They're a team scrapping and fighting for points. They'll come determined to make it difficult for us and they'll look forward to playing at Elland Road.

"We have to try and impose ourselves on them. They're a good side and they're showing that."