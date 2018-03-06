Leeds United: Heckingbottom hopeful of 'steady progression' with Roberts

HEAD COACH Paul Heckingbottom said no news would be good news as far as Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts and his recovery from a shin injury was concerned.

Roberts has yet to feature for Leeds after joining from West Brom on January transfer deadline day with the 19-year-old having cracked a bone in his shin in training after recovering from an initial separate knock that the forward was carrying when joining.

United confirmed last month that the striker would be facing an "extended period out" with the teenager then sent for fresh scans but while unable to provide an exact time-frame as to his comeback, Heckingbottom is hopeful of a "steady progression" for the player who joined Leeds for an initial fee of £2.5 from the Baggies.

"It's the same as," said Heckingbottom of Roberts.

"We will know more in a couple of weeks and hopefully if I don't hear anything else it's because he is still progressing now.

"Something will only change with Tyler if he starts feeling any pain again because if his bone heals properly and he rehabs well then it will just be a steady progression all the way through."