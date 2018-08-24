Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa 'very happy' with Patrick Bamford

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa declared himself "very happy" with Patrick Bamford's performance at Swansea City on Tuesday evening.

The Whites rescued a late 2-2 draw with the help of the £7m summer signing as he stepped off the bench to replace fellow forward Kemar Roofe in the 64th minute.

Bamford helped haul United level just 11 minutes from time as he set-up Pablo Hernandez' equaliser against his former employers to grab a point for Leeds who remain unbeaten this season.

Bielsa, who is yet to hand the former Middlesbrough man his first Championship start, revealed he was pleased with what he saw from his number nine.

"I’m very happy with the performance of [Patrick] Bamford’s last game," Bielsa told his pre-Norwich press conference.

"Because he had an impact on the game. Harrison had an impact, not as important as Bamford, but he had an impact too. And Baker too. And these three players gave vigour to the team.

"But we could say the same for Alioski, Roofe and Klich."