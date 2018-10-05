Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa reveals love for Yorkshire

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted his love for Yorkshire because of its resemblance to his homeland and revealed that one thing in particular has caught his eye.

Bielsa, who joined the Whites in June, was quizzed over whether he'd had chance to take in any of his local surrounds since his move to West Yorkshire ahead of the weekend clash with Brentford at Elland Road.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine admitted that though there are things he missed about home he has settled well and even enjoys the odd plate of fish and chips.

"This is a countryside region. Am I right?," Bielsa asked before having his query confirmed.

"I’m a countryside man more than a city man. And I like fish and chips, but I like even more the Argentinian meat, the Argentinian barbecue."

The 63-year-old also revealed in July he had taken some time away from football to visit the Great Yorkshire Show to learn about the county: ‪"I visited a fair that gathered many expressions of Yorkshire. It was a big fair, we had about 60,000 people, and this allowed me to get to know the region.

"‪In Argentina I live in the countryside and there are many similarities in Yorkshire to the region I’m from. I think Leeds has a popular expression which is similar to the feelings that stimulate me.‬ I have a deep responsibility.‬

"‪I hope I can give fans the answer they are expecting from me.‬ We have received lots of affection from the fans and our results impact a lot of working-class people.

"I am a little bit worried about this, it’s very important for me to be at the level of expectancy."